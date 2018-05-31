Judge detains 13-year-old girl accused in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old girl

A 13-year-old girl will be held in custody while she awaits trial in connection with the stabbing death of another teen girl, State District Judge Timothy Menikos decided Thursday in Tarrant County juvenile court.

A woman at the hearing who would not give her name but identified herself as the suspect's mother said she did not want to make a statement. The suspect is not being identified because of her age.

"The truth will come out," the woman said as she walked away.





The slaying victim, 14-year-old Nylah Lightfoot, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital after police responded to a cutting call shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Sycamore Pointe Apartments in south Fort Worth.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

She was pronounced dead from stab wounds to the neck and chest upon arrival, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident happened after the two girls had a verbal altercation, according to Bradley Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman.





On Wednesday, Perez said that the juvenile suspect was arrested at her residence without incident. Police could not provide further information because she is a juvenile, he said.

The mother of the victim, Anntoinette Carter, said outside the courtroom that the argument between the two girls started when the suspect asked to spend the night at the mother's house and she said "no."





The suspect asked Lightfoot to come to her house and get her clothes and the two girls got into an argument, Carter said. The argument led to a fight, which Lightfoot won, but the suspect retaliated with a knife, Carter said.

The suspect and Lightfoot were off-and-on friends, Carter said.

At least one adult in the house stood by and watched as the fight that led to the stabbing intensified, Carter said.





"Now I'm daughterless," Carter said. "And my heart feels like it's just been ripped out and stomped on."

Lightfoot's grandfather, Dwight Roberts, said after the hearing that he only wants justice for his granddaughter, whether that be 20 years in prison or whatever form justice takes.

"This is just a wake-up call for everybody," Roberts said. "Not only my grandkids but other kids. When your parents tell you not to do something, don't do it. Just wait. Live another day."

Residents on Wednesday described a huge police presence around the scene of the stabbing Tuesday morning, with one woman saying she couldn't leave for work because her vehicle was blocked by law enforcement vehicles.





People who live at the apartment complex said they have heard rumors, but nobody seemed to know exactly what happened.

One man said that the victim was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



