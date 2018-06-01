Wounded Santa Fe officer nicknamed 'Tarrant County' on the mend. Support on the way

The Santa Fe school resource officer severely wounded while confronting a teenage shooter accused of slaying nine students and a teacher last month is improving, a hospital official said.

John Barnes, 49, is recovering in the intensive care unit at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and his condition has been upgraded from critical to serious, a hospital spokesman reported.

Barnes was shot in the arm during a confrontation with a mass shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 28 and lost a lot of blood before receiving hospital treatment, authorities said.

"He is talking and off the ventilator and his status is progressing," a spokesman for the Galveston Municipal Police Association said. "He still has several surgeries to go."

Barnes and another law enforcement officer stationed at Santa Fe High School confronted the alleged shooter, a 17-year-old student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, within four minutes after the gunfire started, according to a report in The New York Times.

Barnes began his career with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department in 1991 as a detention officer and became a deputy before leaving and beginning to work for the Houston Police Department in 1994, said Craig Driskell, Tarrant County executive chief deputy. Barnes has a wife, a 10-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, Driskell said.

John Barnes, 49, started his law enforcement career with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department in 1991. Barnes was struck in the arm in March by a shotgun blast at Santa Fe High School while protecting students. Courtesy Badge & Gun, official publication of the Houston Police Officer's Union

"John is progressing positively and he's no longer sedated," Driskell said. "He has a long road of recovery ahead of him."

The Tarrant County Law Enforcement Association has set up a fund to defray medical expenses for the Barnes family at the Tarrant County Credit Union, Driskell said.





Those who wish to donate can go in person to any branch office or mail checks to the Tarrant County Credit Union, 200 Taylor St., Suite 215, Fort Worth 76196, and address the donation to the TCLEA (Tarrant County Law Enforcement Association) Emergency Relief Fund.

The account will be kept open until June 14 and then the association will take whatever is collected to the Barnes family, Driskell said.