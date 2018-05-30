Juvenile arrested in Fort Worth teen girl's stabbing death

The suspect in the stabbing death of a Fort Worth teen girl early Tuesday morning has been arrested, Fort Worth police said.

Spokesman Bradley Perez said he had no further details about the arrest. On Tuesday, he said that the suspect was another juvenile female whose name was known to homicide detectives working the case.

The victim, 14-year-old Nylah Lightfoot, was transported to John Peter Smith hospital after police responded to a cutting call shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Sycamore Pointe Apartments in south Fort Worth.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Perez said Tuesday that the incident happened after the two girls had a verbal altercation.

On Wednesday, Perez said that the juvenile suspect was arrested at her residence without incident. Police cannot provide further information because she is a juvenile, he said.

Residents on Wednesday described a huge police presence around the scene of the stabbing Tuesday morning, with one woman saying she couldn't leave for work because her vehicle was blocked by law enforcement vehicles.

People who live at the apartment complex said they have heard rumors, but nobody seemed to know exactly what happened.

One man said that the victim was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

"They have to improve security here," one man said.

