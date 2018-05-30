If you're looking for the new Fort Worth police station, don't use this app

If you're having an emergency in north Fort Worth, don't use your iPhone's default map app to navigate to the police station, police say.

Just use it to dial 911.

That's because the Apple Maps navigation app is having trouble locating the station at 8755 N. Riverside Drive, instead providing directions to a vacant location about a mile to the south.

The issue doesn't affect Google Maps, as seen in the map below.

The new police station, which opened on April 3, is just north of Light of the World Lutheran Church on the west side of North Riverside.

A local media outlet first brought the issue to the attention of police, said Sgt. Chris Britt, who added that he is not aware of any residents getting lost trying to find the station.

Police immediately began working with Apple representatives to resolve the issue, North Division Commander Neil Noakes said.

"We want to remind everyone, though, that calling 911 is usually the best option in an emergency since our facility isn't open to the public 24-7," Noakes said.

He said the police IT department has also offered to assist Apple.

As of Wednesday morning, searches on two iPhone Apple maps still gave the wrong location for the station.

"The last thing we want is for someone to be directed to the wrong location, especially when in need of police assistance," Noakes said.