Two teen girls got into an altercation, and now one of them is dead, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating the stabbing death of a teen girl in south Fort Worth early Tuesday morning as a homicide, Capt. Todd Wadlington said.
Nylah Lightfoot, 14, was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
Later on Tuesday, the medical examiner updated Lightfoot's report. She is recorded as having died of a "stab wound of neck/chest," and the examiner ruled her death a homicide.
Homicide detectives have identified a juvenile suspect who is also a girl but haven't taken her into custody, police spokesman Bradley Perez said. Her age was not immediately available.
Police responded to a cutting call in the 8000 block of Peyton Lane just before 3:30 a.m., Wadlington said. The girl was transported via MedStar to the hospital.
The incident began as a verbal altercation between the two girls, Perez said. It's not known what started it.
"There were words between the two of them, and one of them went and grabbed a knife," he said.
The girl lived a few blocks away in an apartment complex at 7512 Chance Blvd., near the intersection of Sycamore School Road and Crowley Road, according to the medical examiner.
It was not immediately clear why she was at the Peyton Lane location.
The incident took place at the Sycamore Point Apartments, a sprawling, newer-looking complex strewn with litter in the lawns and driveways.
On Tuesday morning, neighbors were lingering outdoors near the crime scene, some of them talking to police parked there in two vehicles.
Residents getting into a car near the scene said they didn't want to talk about it. A Sycamore Point employee soon arrived in a golf cart to order the media off the property.
Lightfoot was a student at Wedgewood Middle School until March 2017, said Clint Bond, spokesman for the Fort Worth school district.
