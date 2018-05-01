Southlake couple restricted to their home, surrender passports as conditions of release

A Southlake couple charged with forcing a young girl to work for them for 16 years without paying her will be monitored by federal authorities and are largely restricted to their home under release conditions ordered by a U.S. magistrate.

In addition, Mohamed Toure and his wife, Denise Cros-Toure, both 57, were ordered to surrender their passports, according to the order released Tuesday.

The Toures must stay at home except for outings related to work, education, religious services, medical appointments or court hearings, according to the release conditions.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton ordered the couple released after a nearly three-hour detention hearing in a courtroom filled with supporters of the Toures, who have lived in the area for 25 years.





The Toures were released Tuesday afternoon.

As part of the conditions of their release, the couple must also seek employment. During testimony on Monday, federal prosecutors told Cureton that Mohamed Toure had not been employed while he lived in the United States and his wife had only worked briefly in recent years.

The Toures had been in custody since last week when federal agents went to their home and arrested them on the federal charge of forced labor.





The Toures have been charged with arranging for a young girl from Guinea to live with them starting in January 2000, and forcing her to work in their home for free. A federal criminal complaint against them also said the couple abused the girl, who managed to get away from them in 2016.

The Toures also are from Guinea.

A daughter of the Toures testified at the hearing Monday that the girl was not forced to do anything and was never abused at their Southlake home. The daughter told the judge she spoke on on behalf of her four siblings.