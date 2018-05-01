Large hail, damaging winds, slight chance of tornadoes among the threats this week

Get ready for another round of spring storms to rumble across North Texas.
For the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the greatest threat from these storms will be a chance of large hail and damaging winds.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a slight chance for severe weather Wednesday and Thursday (2 on a scale of 5) and parts of Texas west of Wichita Falls under an enhanced risk of storms (3 on a scale of 5).
But meteorologist Tom Bradshaw said the concern for the DFW area is more about hail than tornadoes.
"We've not really had a tornado threat this spring," said Bradshaw, who is in charge at the National Weather Service Fort Worth office. "Its really been a hail threat."
Bradshaw said forecasters expect multiple rounds of storms with the the greatest threat for severe weather occurring either Wednesday night or early Thursday.
Rain chances will continue into Thursday and possibly Friday but the threat of severe weather will lessen.
Most areas will see less than an inch of rain from these rounds of storms.
The storm system has been watched closely for several days as it developed and moved inland from the West Coast and Bradshaw said it could pose problems for areas north of the Red River.
"It looks like it's going to be more significant for Oklahoma and Kansas," Bradshaw said. "We're kind of on the southern edge of this very large system. You could see some pretty serious weather north of us in Oklahoma and Kansas."
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments