Woman abducted while chasing down customers who fled nail salon without paying: police

Police are searching for three people who are accused of kidnapping a nail salon owner's wife after she chased them down for leaving without paying on Monday afternoon.

Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Bradley Perez said about 3:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Ocean Nail Salon at 6550 Camp Bowie Blvd. on a kidnapping call. When officers arrived they were told by the female victim that two black females and one black male client failed to pay for services rendered and walked out of the salon.

The trio were followed by the salon owner's wife, and the suspects pulled the woman into their car, a silver Honda Accord with a temporary license plate, and drove off.

Police said the suspect let the woman out of the car at a nearby Discount Tire.

Police did not state if the woman sustained any injuries in the incident. No additional details have been given at this time.