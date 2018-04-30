Judge orders release of Southlake couple accused of treating girl like a slave

A U.S. magistrate judge has ordered the release of a Southlake couple charged with forcing a West African girl to work in their home for more than 16 years in slavelike conditions

Family members and friends of Mohamed Toure and his wife, Denise Cros-Toure, who were arrested last week, erupted in celebration after U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton ordered them set free on Monday.

After the hearing, Scott Palmer, Denise Cros-Toure's attorney, called the government's case "weak."

"It's one source," said Palmer, whose law practice is based in Addison. "We had five witnesses — the Toures' children — and they say it didn't happen."

Cureton reached his decision after almost three hours of testimony.

Palmer and Mohamed Toure's attorney, Brady T. Watt III of Dallas, noted that the girl went on vacations with the Toure family, left the home on her own, engaged in social media and even jogged in the neighborhood.

"She was not confined to the home," Palmer said.

The Toures' oldest daughter testified the girl was a "cousin" — though not by family — who was never abused, mistreated or forced to work. She said she spoke for her four siblings.

Arrest warrants accusing the Southlake couple of engaging in forced labor were issued last Tuesday. The Toures are also accused of taking the girl's documents and keeping her in the United States unlawfully after her visa expired.

If convicted, Mohamed and Denise Cros-Toure face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Monday's hearing came after federal prosecutors filed motions Thursday for the couple to be kept in custody, saying the defendants posed a flight risk and could try to obstruct the case.





"It's all ridiculous," family friend Abdul Bility of Fort Worth said after the decision. "I don't know how these people could be charged."

A federal criminal complaint gave this account of the case:





The girl, identified in the complaint as female victim 1 or "FV-1," was born in Guinea and had lived with her family in a one-room mud hut with a thatched roof and no electricity. Her father was a farmer and her mother sold produce to support the family.

On occasion, the girl attended school and learned Malinke, a Guinea and some French. She did not know English at that time.

Toure and Cros-Toure also are from Guinea, but they became permanent U.S. residents in 2005. Mohamed Toure is the son of Guinea's first president, Ahmed Sekou Toure.

The Toures are educated and have significant assets in this country, but a federal investigation indicated they do not have jobs in the United States. They bought their Southlake home in 1991 for $370,000 and its now valued at $590,000.

Records with the Texas Workforce Commission showed Toure had never worked here in this country while his wife had worked for Delta Airlines from July 2005 to June 2006, and she was a substitute teacher starting in 2016.

Bank records showed significant overseas deposits were the primary source of income for the Toure family. Those records showed the family received an average of $200,000 a year from 2010 to 2016.





The couple had five children who are now attending high school or are in college.

The little Guinea girl told federal agents her father asked her if she wanted to go to a city in Guinea, and took her to Cros-Toure's parents. She was about 4 or 5 years old at the time. She stayed there for just over a year caring for the Cros family's blind daughter. She remembered being upset one day, and the Cros family told her to stop crying because they were her family now.

In January 2000, when she was 5 years old, the Cros family placed the girl on a plane and she traveled alone to Houston. She then took a flight to the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport where she arrived on Jan. 19, 2000. Cros-Toure and three of her children met her and took her to their Southlake home. She never left the United States after that.

As soon as she arrived in Southlake, the girl told federal agents, Cros-Toure gave her orders that her initial job was to care for the Toure family's 2-year-old son.

Cros-Toure routinely kicked the girl out of the Toure home as punishment for her poor labor and domestic work. The girl slept in a nearby park. She did not try to escape because she was undocumented, spoke very little English, didn't have any money, no identification and she didn't have a car.

On April 30, 2002, a Southlake police officer was dispatched to Bicentennial Park for a possible runaway and found the girl. A police report stated the girl was "wearing dirty unkept clothing, and was very visibly scared and nervous." The officer took the girl back to the Toure home where Cros-Toure said the girl was her cousin and she was being home-schooled. The couple had been trying to find her.

In 2003, Toure, Cros-Toure and their children took a trip to Paris and left the girl with another family in Dallas.

As the years went by, the girl's job responsibilities increased to cooking, cleaning, making beds, vacuuming, doing the laundry, mowing the yard and painting. She also walked the children to school. Some neighbors believed the girl was a "nanny" because they would see her with the children or walking the dogs. One neighbor believed the girl did not have a social life.

Cros-Toure and Toure started physically abusing her when she did not perform her duties to Cros-Toure's liking. Cros-Toure increased her punishment when the girl's pain tolerance increased, like slapping led to the use of a belt and then to the use of an electrical cord.

Cros-Toure is accused of ripping the girl's left earring out, tearing her ear lobe; hitting the girl when she caught her drawing instead of cleaning the house; and twisting her arm. Toure is accused of sitting on the girl's back as Cros-Toure spanked her with a belt.

Cros-Toure called the girl a "slave," a "whore," and told her she was "just a little nothing," according to the complaint.

When the girl told Cros-Toure she had proof of the abuse, Toure stated, "Who do you think you are."

As she grew older, she was punished less because she was making fewer mistakes.

Her day started at 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., and she worked until the children went to bed at night.

Initially, the girl never left the Southlake home, and she was never left alone.

Later, she was allowed to walk to a grocery store, but because she could not read or write English, she would shop by sight for the vegetables that she recognized and by the pictures on canned and boxed items. On every occasion, Cros-Toure checked the receipt and change when the girl returned.

The Toures did not allow the girl to eat with the family. One neighbor who was over for dinner at the Toures saw the girl serving the meal and cleaning afterward, but said the girl did not eat with the family.

For years, the girl slept on the floor in one of the children's bedrooms. When one of the children graduated from high school, the girl was permitted to sleep on an old twin bed in one of the rooms.

Carroll school records showed the Toure children enrolled in the district. There were no records for the girl. One neighbor asked Cros-Toure whether the girl attended school and Cros-Toure replied it was too hard. Cros-Toure told another neighbor the girl had finished high school.

The girl also missed out when Mohamed and Denise Cros-Toure taught their children how to use computers, to swim and drive.

Nor did she get new clothes like the Toures' daughters, but instead got old, ill-fitting clothes.

Cros-Toure and Toure never took the girl to a doctor's office. In 2014, the girl woke up with a toothache and the Toures drove her to a friend's home where she was given a shot for a tooth infection. She was later driven to Texas A&M College of Denistry where her tooth was pulled.

At times, the Toures told people the girl was their niece. The girl would repeat it to others because she was embarrassed that it was not true.

In 2016, the Toure couple threatened to send the girl back to Guinea, even taking her to a CVS to have a passport photo taken, but they took no other steps to send her back to her family.

The girl escaped in July 2016 after Cros-Toure became angry with her on Father's Day because she did not prepare anything for dinner. The Toures yelled at her and she attempted to flee the residence, but Cros-Toure blocked her way. The girl jumped out a window and spent the night at a Southlake park.

The girl contacted a neighbor who let her stay there for a few days. The girl stayed for a week with another neighbor who contacted the Toures and asked them about the mistreatments. Cros-Toure told the neighor the girl was lying, she had finished high school and they were sending her back to Guinea.

She was returned to the Toure family.

In August 2016, the girl contacted a neighbor and told her that things had gotten worse. The neighbor told the girl to get proof of her abuse such as photos. The girl got photos and her travel documents, then fled the house when Cros-Toure and her children were away. Friiends picked her up and the girl with only a duffle bag and backpack was brought to a YMCA.

Toure or Cros-Toure didn't file a missing person report with Southlalke police in August 2016 when the girl went missing.