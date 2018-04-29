Fort Worth man suspected of setting fire to apartment with gasoline can

A Fort Worth man is accused of torching an apartment last week using a red plastic can and a soaked gasoline cloth to ignite the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the April 23 fire at The Park at Bellevue.

And the fire was contained to an apartment balcony, according to fire reports.

Authorities had not released any information on a motive.

The suspect was identified as Kedrick D. Thomas, 30, who was booked into jail Friday.

Thomas was in the Tarrant County Jail Sunday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Firefighters and police responded to the call shortly before 3 a.m. April 23 in the 2800 block of Randell Way.

A fire was set on a second floor balcony at an apartment on Randell Way, but it was contained to the balcony area.

Fire investigators discovered a suspect had used the gasoline soaked cloth and stuffed it down the red plastic gasoline can, igniting it.