Six candidates named as finalists for Fort Worth fire chief position

City officials narrowed the search for fire chief on Sunday as they named six candidates including one from the Fort Worth fire department as finalists.

The candidates will have a private reception with Fort Worth firefighters Sunday evening.

Residents will get a chance to meet the candidates as they will be in Fort Worth this week.

A community reception is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St.

City officials said Sunday they plan to name a fire chief by this summer.





Rudolph "Rudy" Jackson retired from the department earlier this year after 10 years as fire chief.

The six finalists are Chicago Deputy Fire Commissioner Michael Callahan; Columbus Fire Assistant Chief Jim Davis; Dallas Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Salazar; Fort Worth Assistant Chief Deputy Landon Stallings; Prince George's County (Md.) Deputy Chief John Donnelly; and Prince George County (Va.) Fire Chief Ben Barksdale.