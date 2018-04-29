A White Settlement man faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter after Fort Worth police say he crashed his pickup into a car Friday night, killing a baby.
Fort Worth

Pickup driver accused of being intoxicated in Fort Worth crash that killed baby

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

April 29, 2018 08:23 AM

FORT WORTH

A White Settlement motorist is accused of being intoxicated when he crashed his pickup into a car Friday, killing a 6-month-old baby, police said.

The infant, Reema Ghanim, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Friday night on Interstate 30.

Jail records identified the suspect as Alexander B. See, 28, who was arrested Friday night shortly after the accident.

See was in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

alexander see.jpg
Alexander B. See, 28, of White Settlement
Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail

Police responded to the crash involving a car and a large pickup about 9 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Interstate 30 in the westbound lanes.

There were two adults and three children in the car, police said. Reema was in a booster seat at the time of the accident.

The car had stopped or slowed down for traffic when it was rear-ended by the pickup, police said.

Police later determined See was driving the pickup.

Three other people in the car were injured and taken to local hospitals, police said. One of those suffered serious injuries.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

