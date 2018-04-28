Infant killed in rear-end crash on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth

An infant girl was killed after the car she was in was rear-ended by a large pickup truck Friday, authorities said.
There were two adults and three children in the car, according to police.
Reema Ghanim, believed to be between 4 and 6 months old, was in a booster seat in a car traveling westbound in the 3600 block of Interstate 30 about 9 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.
The car had stopped or slowed for traffic and it was hit in the back by a large pickup truck, police said. Ghanim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel who responded to the wreck, according to authorities.
One other person had to be extricated and three vehicle occupants were taken to area hospitals, medical personnel reported. One of the injured was listed in serious condition and all three were expected to survive, according to medical personnel.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments