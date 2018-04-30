Fort Worth is bigger than Dallas for Hispanic business owners, study says

In case you needed another reason to rank Fort Worth higher than Dallas, here's one: a new study by personal finance website WalletHub named Fort Worth as one of the Top 20 Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs.

Pulling in at 18, Fort Worth ranked above Dallas (31), El Paso (19) and Austin (20). Cowtown came in behind other Texas cities such as Laredo (1), Corpus Christi (4), Amarillo (7), San Antonio (8), Grand Prairie (13) and Irving (17).

Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President John Hernandez said that the city's culture is very conducive to HIspanic business and aligned with the culture of the Hispanic community.





"It's a big city with a small-town feel," Hernandez said. "It's relationships first and business second. People need to know who you are and what you represent, and that's very Fort Worth."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In order to determine which cities provide the best conditions for a Hispanic-owned business, WalletHub used data from sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, Council for Community and Economic Research and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then it analyzed 23 metrics to compare 182 U.S. cities to determine a city's "Hispanic Business-Friendliness" and "Hispanic Purchasing Power."





The map below shows all of the cities that were analyzed and their rankings (scrolling over the dots reveals the cities and their rankings).

According to the 2016 American Community Survey, Hispanics make up 34.1 percent of the total population of Fort Worth.

The Hispanic Chamber currently has 400 registered members but Hernandez said that the organization serves likely double that number through events and workshops. About 40 percent of attendees are usually nonmembers, he said.

What makes the city unique, he said, is a willingness to work together.

"People who have just moved here and visitors say that the collaboration they see in Fort Worth is unheard of," Hernandez said. "The Hispanic business community is growing faster than any other segment and as Fort Worthians we want to embrace that, encourage that, and constantly look for ways to support these businesses ....That's what's going to make Fort Worth better."