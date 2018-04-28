Fans who watched Stormy Daniels dance in Fort Worth say they witnessed history. Hmm

The parking lot at Bucks Wild was crowded but not packed Friday night for the arrival of Stormy Daniels, the adult film star and exotic dancer who claims to have had a sexual relationship with President Trump in 2005.
Daniels was in Fort Worth to dance at the Bucks Wild as part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour.
She was scheduled to perform Saturday night at a club in Dallas, where she now lives.
One of her fans, who declined to be identified, wore a white "Make America Great Again" hat he said he wanted Daniels to sign. Right under the word great, he was going to ask her to write the word horny, he said.
"Then I'm going to sell it for $8,000 on eBay," the fan said.
Then he rushed inside to see Daniels, who danced energetically for about 15 minutes.
The crowd screamed, tossed out cash in different denominations, as she moved across the stage. Later, the crowd broke into applause as she applied lotion to her body. The bills stuck to Daniels as she stopped to greet her fans.
A large man with a beard made a gap in the crowd and then escorted Daniels off the stage as she finished her performance. Two other men gathered the loose bills on the floor and placed them in a white laundry basket.
Outside, the fan with the white hat said he had come to the club with three friends. One said that initially his wife was against him participating in the event.
"He sent me a text about an hour later and said that she had changed her mind," the fan said. "His wife told him to go and have fun. This is history."
Another fan who declined to give his identity in the group of people who had come with the man in the white hat agreed that this was an historic event.
"Years later, I may be able to say that I saw the woman who got the president of the United States impeached," the fan said.
Daniels has sued Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she allegedly had with the president not to talk about their affair and is offering to return the $130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss the supposed relationship.
Daniels was not available for interviews on this trip, according to club management.
This story includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.
