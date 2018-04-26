Woman says she's being threatened, harassed on Facebook by Tyler Perry fan

A Fort Worth woman who accused Tyler Perry of stealing her script and lost a lawsuit over it was called a "monkey" and threatened on a Facebook post by a fan of the well-known American director and actor, according to a police report.

In one Tuesday post, the fan commented "asking Tyler Perry for $20,000 for victim's murder."

Donna West, 61, called police Tuesday evening to report the harassment.

West could not be reached Thursday.

West told police the harassment began after a February article in the Fort Worth Weekly that focused on her lawsuit against Perry, in which she accused him of stealing her script and using it for the movie "Diary of a Mad Black Women."

She filed the suit in 2007 and lost the case in 2008.

One of West's friends posted the article on Facebook and on Tuesday someone jumped into their Facebook conversation about her story.

West told police it was a "Tyler Perry fan," but she did not know the person.

One post stated, "it is clear that you have no knowledge you are a monkey, monkey see monkey do."

The fan messaged West's friend with this statement, "I don't believe it as you can see she has no common sense and tell her for her own good to not to respond ____ her."

That person even posted on West's Facebook page, making the threat to kill her.

West told police she started crying after reading the threat.

But the 61-year-old Fort Worth woman told police she wasn't going to walk away from her legal fight with Perry.

And she posted on her Facebook page how Perry's fan had threatened her.

Police advised West not to communicate with the fan.