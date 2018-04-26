Attorneys unsuccessful in first attempt to settle Craig family excessive force lawsuit

Attorneys representing Jacqueline Craig, the Fort Worth mother whose arrest went viral in 2016, the city of Fort Worth and the neighbor involved in the incident, earlier this month made an unsuccessful attempt to settle her civil rights lawsuit.

According to a court record, a settlement conference was held April 9 between seven people, including Craig and her attorney, Lee Merritt. The discussion was described as being done in "good faith," but the attorneys said it was too early in the process.

The group said they will continue talking and are open to mediation. In the meantime, an April 15, 2019, trial date has been set.

Craig is suing the city, Fort Worth Police Officer William Martin, and the neighbor, Itamar Vardi, as well as on behalf of three minor children. Her daughter, Brea Hymond, is also a plaintiff in the case, filed in December. She initially filed for damages against the city.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The filing gives a little further glimpse as to what happened in the December 2016 incident. A cellphone video of the arrest sparked outrage.

Craig, who is black, alleges Vardi grabbed her then 8-year-old son by the neck, pushed him to the ground and pinned him, causing a cervical sprain to his upper spine, when he refused to pick up some raisins he had thrown on the ground, the court filing said.

Craig further alleges that not only was her arrest done without probable cause, Martin, a white officer, used excessive force by "punching, kicking and slamming" her to the ground. Charges against Craig were dropped.

Martin denies any wrongdoing and has asked that he be dismissed from the case. He served a 10-day suspension.

Vardi also denies the allegations and says Craig's son gave conflicting information during the investigation and that he went to play sports after the incident and couldn't have been harmed.

Vardi was found guilty by a jury of a Class C misdemeanor charge in the case. In January, he agreed to pay $569 in court costs, a fine and do 100 hours of community service and receive six months' deferred-disposition probation, which means when completed he will have no record.