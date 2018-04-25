Irving toddler dies from injuries he suffered in Fort Worth highway crash

An Irving toddler died Tuesday night from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident on Interstate 35W, police said.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon in the 15,700 block of Interstate 35W (North Freeway).
The child was identified as King Oko-Oboh, 1, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Wednesday. He died at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday at Cook Children's Medical Center. A cause of his death is pending an autopsy.
Patrol officers responded to the wreck shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.
As of Wednesday, police had not released any other details on the crash.
