Irving toddler dies from injuries he suffered in Fort Worth highway crash

An Irving toddler died Tuesday night from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident on Interstate 35W, police said.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon in the 15,700 block of Interstate 35W (North Freeway).

The child was identified as King Oko-Oboh, 1, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Wednesday. He died at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday at Cook Children's Medical Center. A cause of his death is pending an autopsy.

Patrol officers responded to the wreck shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

As of Wednesday, police had not released any other details on the crash.

SHARE COPY LINK On Thursday (Nov. 16) night, the Forest Hill Police Department reported that a drunk driver nearly hit officers helping a citizen with a disabled vehicle in the 5100 block of SE I-820. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr