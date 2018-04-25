A toddler died Tuesday night at a local hospital from injuries he suffered in a major traffic accident Monday afternoon on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth.
Fort Worth

Irving toddler dies from injuries he suffered in Fort Worth highway crash

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

April 25, 2018 12:17 PM

FORT WORTH

An Irving toddler died Tuesday night from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident on Interstate 35W, police said.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon in the 15,700 block of Interstate 35W (North Freeway).

The child was identified as King Oko-Oboh, 1, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Wednesday. He died at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday at Cook Children's Medical Center. A cause of his death is pending an autopsy.

Patrol officers responded to the wreck shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

As of Wednesday, police had not released any other details on the crash.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

