Police seek 'person of interest' in assault on Fort Worth girl in critical condition

Fort Worth police want to question a man who might have witnessed or have information about the assault of a 13-year-old girl as she walked to her school bus stop last week.

The girl remains in critical condition at Cook Children's Medical Center, police said.

" ...And due to that medical condition, investigators have not been able to speak to her," Sgt. Chris Britt said.

The assault occurred early on April 19 near the bus stop at Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive in the Las Vegas Trial neighborhood of west Fort Worth. She managed to get away from her assailant and onto the school bus. The bus driver called 911.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police released a photo and video footage of the "person of interest" they're seeking to interview.

Britt said the man is not a suspect, but is believed to have been in the immediate vicinity and may have seen or heard something.

The person of interest is described as a white male between 5-8 and 5-10, weighing about 200 pounds, with dark, medium length hair and a thin beard and mustache. He was wearing a gray shirt, jeans and a dark cap worn backward, along with a dark backpack with a distinctive pattern on it.

Police continue to look for witnesses and are not concerned with potential witnesses' warrants or criminal history, Britt said.

The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants. The girl was able to fight off the attacker before he fled, police have said.

Community volunteers have been patrolling mornings and afternoons around neighborhood schools, including Western Hills Primary, Western Hills Elementary and the International Newcomer Academy, which the girl attends.

Who to call

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to contact the Major Case Unit at 817-392-4430 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.