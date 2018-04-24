Fort Worth mother opens the door to her home. Moments later, gunshots ring out

On Saturday evening, Day'zshia McKinley had not yet called her mother.

That was unusual because the 27-year-old mother of three called her every day.

"I would tell her, 'You don't have to call me every day,'" Yvette Robson said in a telephone interview Monday night. "But she would say I was her best friend and she was going to call."

McKinley never called Saturday.

She was shot to death Saturday evening minutes after she opened the door to her apartment in the 4400 block of Thornton Street in northwest Fort Worth, her mother said.

McKinley died from a gunshot wound to her chest and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

No one has been arrested in the case.

"Homicide (detective unit) is working diligently," Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said in an email.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Providence at Marine Creek Apartments.

Residents reported hearing gunshots, and McKinley was found dead in an apartment breezeway.

Robson said her daughter opened the apartment door and stepped out onto the breezeway. Residents reported hearing a scuffle and then the gunshots.





McKinley's three young boys, ages 5, 3 and 18 months, were in the apartment just a few feet from the shooting.

"I'm so proud of the mother she was to those boys," Robson said as she fought back tears. "And the person she was."

Born in St. Paul, Minn., McKinley and her family moved to Texas in 2006, and she graduated from Brewer High School in Fort Worth.

Former Brewer classmate Elijah Jimenez called McKinley a "genuine person" who was kind and always gave helpful advice.





"She always had a smile on her face no matter what she was going through," Jimenez said. "I can't explain how amazing she was."

Robson called her daughter the "happy sappy."

"She was a very happy person," Robson said. "She would warm up to anyone. We would go to Walmart and we would be there for hours because she would start talking to someone."

Her warm personality was evident in the numerous calls Robson has received from doctors, bankers and others in the community expressing their sorry for her loss.

McKinley was a single mother who had worked at Goodwill Industries for the last year.

"I love her so much," Robson said. "She really was a good person."

Police declined to say whether they had any leads in the case, saying only that they were working on it.