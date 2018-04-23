The Wakefield Police Department in Massachusetts is asking for the public's assistance in helping locate 31-year-old Justin Allen Ball, of Azle, Texas.
The Wakefield Police Department in Massachusetts is asking for the public's assistance in helping locate 31-year-old Justin Allen Ball, of Azle, Texas. Wakefield Police Department Courtesy
The Wakefield Police Department in Massachusetts is asking for the public's assistance in helping locate 31-year-old Justin Allen Ball, of Azle, Texas. Wakefield Police Department Courtesy

Fort Worth

Texas man reported missing in Massachusetts, last seen near a middle school

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

April 23, 2018 10:18 PM

TEXAS

A Texas man who worked with a traveling carnival in Massachusetts has been reported missing after last being seen near a local middle school, authorities said.

In a press release statement from the Wakefield Police Department in Massachusetts, Police Chief Rick Smith requested the public's assistance in helping locate 31-year-old Justin Allen Ball, of Azle, Texas. Smith said Ball is an employee of a traveling carnival, Cushing Amusments, LLC, based in Wilmington, Mass., which had operated outside Galvin Middle School located at 525 Main Street last week.

Smith said Ball walked away from the carnival during a break on Saturday, April 21 at approximately 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. He has no known family or connection to the area.

Ball is described as a white male with a thin build. He is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt and cowboy boots.

Smith said he was reported missing by the amusement company.

If anyone has information on Ball's whereabouts or sees someone matching his description, they are urged to call the Wakefield Police at 781-245-1212.

Two nights before Christmas in 1974, Rachel Trlica, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley went shopping at the Seminary South Shopping Center and were never seen again. Their bodies have never been found and no suspects have been identified. Here's a bri Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  