Texas man reported missing in Massachusetts, last seen near a middle school

A Texas man who worked with a traveling carnival in Massachusetts has been reported missing after last being seen near a local middle school, authorities said.

In a press release statement from the Wakefield Police Department in Massachusetts, Police Chief Rick Smith requested the public's assistance in helping locate 31-year-old Justin Allen Ball, of Azle, Texas. Smith said Ball is an employee of a traveling carnival, Cushing Amusments, LLC, based in Wilmington, Mass., which had operated outside Galvin Middle School located at 525 Main Street last week.

Smith said Ball walked away from the carnival during a break on Saturday, April 21 at approximately 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. He has no known family or connection to the area.

Ball is described as a white male with a thin build. He is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt and cowboy boots.

Smith said he was reported missing by the amusement company.

If anyone has information on Ball's whereabouts or sees someone matching his description, they are urged to call the Wakefield Police at 781-245-1212.