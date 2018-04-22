2 accused of breaking into downtown Fort Worth theater as festival revelers headed home

Two men face burglary charges after police say they broke into the Jubilee Theater in downtown Fort Worth as the Main Street Arts Festival was winding down for the night.

The theater is at 506 Main St., and the festival which opened Thursday stretches for several blocks on Main Street.

Jail records identified the suspects as George Torres and Troy Pruitt, both 24-years-old.

The two from Fort Worth face charges of burglary of a building.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Officers responded to a report of a burglary of a building shortly after 11 p.m. Friday at the theater. The theater did not have a show Friday night, but several festival vendors are in front of the theater building.

On Friday, the festival was open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

On Sunday, police did not provide any other details on the burglary.

Pruitt has no criminal history in Tarrant County, according to court records, but Torres has been charged three times since 2012. Torres was charged with drug possession in Haltom City, and an assault and terroristic threat charges in Fort Worth, court records showed. He has served from 18 to 25 days in jail on the three charges.

The two were in the Tarrant County Jail Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bail each.

The festival ends Sunday.