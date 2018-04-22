A woman was found dead Saturday night in an apartment breezeway on Thornton Street, Fort Worth police said.
A woman was found dead Saturday night in an apartment breezeway on Thornton Street, Fort Worth police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
A woman was found dead Saturday night in an apartment breezeway on Thornton Street, Fort Worth police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

Fort Worth mother found shot to death in apartment breezeway

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

April 22, 2018 08:41 AM

FORT WORTH

A woman was found shot to death Saturday night in the breezeway of an apartment complex after a resident reported hearing gunshots in the complex, police said.

The victim was identified as Day'zshia McKinley, 27, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

But a preliminary police report indicated a resident heard gunshots in the apartment complex.

Officers responded to the shooting about shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Thornton Street at Providence at Marine Creek Apartments.

Officers arrived and located a woman with apparent gunshot wounds

McKinley was located near her apartment, according to the medical examiner's website.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday.

McKinley had three young children, according to her Facebook page.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Police called to the Somerset Apartments in the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle just before 10 p.m. found a woman who had been shot lying beside a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where she died. McClatchyStar-Telegram

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390--7763,@mingoramirezjr

  Comments  