Tarrant County Justice to answer tampering with government records charge in court

Embattled Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace for Tarrant County is expected to enter a plea in a fraud case on Monday.

Russ Casey, who withdrew his election bid in January after accusations that he forged signatures to get on the March 6 ballot, has a 9 a.m. appearance set in Criminal District Court No. 2, with State District Judge Wayne Salvant expected to preside.

Following his decision to end of his re-election bid, Casey — who was reprimanded last year for having an “improper sexual relationship” with a former clerk — issued a statement saying that Tim O'Hare, Tarrant County Republican Party Chair, was against him.

“It has become apparent to me that Mr. O’Hare is so biased against me that he will stop at nothing to prevent my re-election,” Casey, who represents Precinct 3 in Northeast Tarrant County, said in a written statement given to the Star-Telegram. “I no longer have confidence that a fair election can actually be held while he remains chairman. I do not feel it is in the best interest of the party for me to remain a candidate."

Casey was first elected in 2007 and is serving a term that expires in January 2019. Casey was reprimanded by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, in connection with claims that he engaged in an improper sexual relationship with a former clerk.

