Authorities make five arrests in connection with Grand Prairie homicide investigation

After a 10-day manhunt, authorities have arrested five people in connection with a homicide investigation that started with an arson investigation.

Arson and police investigators looking into the cause of a suspicious fire on April 10 at a house in the 800 block of Manor Street determined that someone had been slain inside, according to a news release from the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Detectives also concluded that the fire was intentionally set to destroy the crime scene, the release said.

Two days later, the Erath County Sheriff’s Department discovered a charred body inside of a burned Chevrolet Tahoe with who is believed to be the victim in the Grand Prairie homicide case, according to the release.

Grand Prairie Detectives, and personnel with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, the United States Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Waco have tracked down five suspects believed to have been involved, the release said.

Those suspects were apprehended late Friday in the Fort Worth and Waco areas and were being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on murder charges, according to the release.

Those five suspects, Elizabeth Delude, 25, Claire Harrington , 40, Clayton Miller, 34, Christopher Cornell, 33, and Paul Rogers, 41, could face additional charges.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.





