Career criminal accused of crashing SUV, breaks into homes near TCU before his arrest

A 33-year-old Fort Worth man with a long criminal history remains in jail Saturday after being accused in a series of misdeeds on Friday.

The trouble for Patrick Ryan Ross started when he rolled a 2010 Chevy Equinox about 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of South University Drive in Fort Worth.

He was able to free himself from the crashed vehicle and fled, according to a police report.

Later, about 4:45 p.m., Fort Worth police were investigating a residential break-in — less than a mile away in the 2500 block of Forest Park Boulevard — and the suspect description matched that of the driver who fled from the rollover wreck.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

An extensive search, which included a police helicopter, led officers to several more incidents involving the suspect.

A public safety bulletin posted on Facebook by TCU said the suspect broke into two different residences north of campus and attempted a car-jacking, though Fort Worth police would not confirm all of the incidents.

Police eventually located Ryan and he was arrested.

Besides having local and out-of-town warrants, the repeat offender is facing charges of burglary of a building and parole violation. His criminal history in Fort Worth dates back to 2004.

Since then, when he was 19, Ryan has been arrested 27 times in Tarrant County with charges ranging from assault to vehicle theft and has been convicted of at least seven felonies, records show.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3