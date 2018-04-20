Students shed tears, plant roses for classmate and her mom — both victims of domestic violence

Students and staff at Morningside Elementary School came together Friday afternoon to remember their classmate, 10-year-old Ka'myria Rose Womack, and her mother, O'Tishae Womack, both apparent victims of domestic violence.
With members of the Womack family standing nearby, students wiped away tears and sang "Lean on Me" as teachers planted a yellow rose bush, "Sparkle and Shine," in memory of their friend, and a purple rose bush, "Violets Pride," for her mother.
The mother and daughter were both found dead in their east Fort Worth apartment on April 6. Paige Terrell Lawyer, the estranged boyfriend of O'Tishae Womack, remains in the Tarrant County Jail, accused in both killings.
Friday's memorial service ended with classmates blowing bubbles into the sunny sky.
