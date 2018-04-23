First discrimination complaint filed against Varsity Tavern

SHARE COPY LINK Sam Sayed, a DFW native, filed the first formal public accommodations complaint regarding Varsity Tavern for alleged discrimination based on race after his friend Stephen, a black man from New York, was turned away from the bar for wearing Jordans. Hanaa Tameez

