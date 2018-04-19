Fort Worth bar ripped on social media for hanging a sign with a racial slur

A well-known bar in northwest Fort Worth is catching some heat from patrons on social media after someone posted a photo of a sign hanging in the bar with a racial slur written on it.

The patron who posted it Monday night, identified as Owen McGrath on Facebook, wrote that he was initially worried about posting the photo of the white sign with black writing that read, "Shut Up N-----, RIP Teresa Kidwell 1-5-16."

"I need everyone to know that this is unacceptable, under any circumstances," McGrath wrote.

He went on to write that he was astonished when he and his friends entered the bar at 3404 Azle Avenue and saw the sign. They said they all immediately felt uncomfortable.

"I wanted to remain anonymous for my business sake, but I realized that I don’t want the business of people who find this acceptable," McGrath wrote in his post. "This is not something that can be condoned, it’s not something I’m willing to stay quiet about either. This does not represent my city."

He went on to say that the bar also had a confederate flag and an old rifle hanging on the walls, alongside the sign.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the owner of the bar, James Emerson, said the sign has been removed since the photo was shared on Facebook. Emerson added that the sign was meant to be a humorous memorial for a person he described as "a frequent customer" who passed away in 2016.

The Star-Telegram reached out to Emerson for a comment on the matter, but he has not responded.

After the backlash, McGrath said he is happy the sign has been removed but questions whether the bar owner's actions are sincere.

"As the story progressed, and as others made actions to talk to the people at Rodeo Tavern, it became really clear they didn’t see anything wrong with the sign, and removed it exclusively because the news called them," McGrath said. "The idea that anyone thought it appropriate to memorialize someone in such a way is shocking to me."