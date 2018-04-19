A bus driver in Fort Worth reported a student walked onto a bus Thursday morning and she was bleeding.
Fort Worth

Fort Worth teen fights off man trying to abduct her on way to school bus

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

April 19, 2018 10:10 AM

FORT WORTH

A teen who was bleeding from wounds walked onto a school bus Thursday morning after escaping from someone who tried to abduct her, authorities said.

The 13-year-old girl suffered cuts and bruises in the attempted abduction and was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center, authorities said. Her condition was unavailable.

The bus driver called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. from Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive saying a student had stepped onto the bus and was bleeding.

april 19, 2018 student abducted.jpg
A student fought off a man who attempted to abduct her Thursday morning near Calmont and Laredo avenues in west Fort Worth.
Courtesy: Google Maps

The student was walking when she was approached by a man who asked her for help, a school official said. The student attends International Newcomer Academy and was walking to a school bus.

"He attacked her," Fort Worth school district spokesman Clint Bond said. "But she fought him off."

