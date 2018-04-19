Texas man accused of fatally shooting victim in head during motel robbery is in custody

A man accused of fatally shooting a robbery victim because he was not cooperating during a March 3 motel holdup was in custody Thursday, police said.

The 32-year-old man is the second suspect captured in the killing of Corey Brown on the morning of March 3 at the Motel 6. Two other suspects remain on the run.

Police identified the suspect as Roberto Huizar Trevino, Jr., of Fort Worth, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Wednesday.

On March 3, Brown, 37, and four other people had been staying in the room at the Motel 6 in the 900 block of East Northside Drive.

At some point, police say 24-year-old Cassandra Garcia and three accomplices rushed into the motel room and robbed the people, according to an arrest warrant.

Cassandra Garcia, 24, of Fort Worth Courtesy: Fort Worth Jail

Trevino is accused of shooting Brown in the head when he was ordered by Garcia.

Garcia was arrested several hours after the shooting.

The warrant gave this brief account of the holdup and killing:

Before the suspects arrived at the motel, one of the suspects cut off an ankle monitor.

On the morning of March 3, a woman in the motel room began communicating with a friend who wanted to know her room number so he could visit her.

The woman looked out the window and saw her friend's car in the parking lot.

Minutes later, Garcia and three men stormed in after they knocked on the door and someone opened it.

Garcia and one of the men rushed in with handguns and pointed the weapons at the occupants, according to the warrant.

Garcia was armed with a .380-caliber handgun.

One witness described Garcia as being in charge, giving her accomplices commands.





At some point, Brown was lying down and Garcia ordered her accomplice with a handgun to shoot him "because he was not cooperating with the robbery," the warrant states.

Garcia and her accomplices stole several cellphones and a Sony Bluetooth speaker before fleeing from the motel, according to the warrant.





At 8 p.m. March 3, detectives went to a home in the 4800 block of South Hughes Avenue after tracking one of the stolen cellphones to that residence.

When detectives knocked on the door, one of the suspects ran out the back door. Detectives found one of the stolen cellphones in the backyard.

Detectives later identified Garcia as one of the suspects. She was stopped and arrested March 4 after police established surveillance on her Fort Worth home.

Police say they have the names of Garcia's other accomplices and they continued to search for them on Thursday.

Garcia who faces a charge of capital murder was in the Tarrant County Jail Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Trevino who also faces a capital murder charge was in the Fort Worth Jail Thursday. No bond amount had been set for the Fort Worth man. Jail records also showed he faces charges of drug possession and driving while intoxicated.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.

