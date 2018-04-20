North Texas students walk out to remember Columbine, but threats cancel events in Keller

At 10 a.m. Friday, in lockstep with students from across the nation, dozens Richland High School students marched peacefully from their classes to the campus football field where they participated in 13-minutes of silence and released 13 orange balloons to remember the victims of the Columbine High School shooting massacre 19 years ago.
"It is very tragic that they lost their lives in a place that was supposed to be safe for them," said Alex Maclean, 18, a senior at Richland High who helped organize Friday's event.
The walkout part of a national event, the latest in an ongoing push by students to get lawmakers to change our nation's gun laws to better protect schools.
The student activists weren't born when two teens attacked the Colorado campus on April 20, 1999, but they say they know too well the fear of mass shootings in high schools across the United States. That tragedy marked the first time the nation collectively asked if children are safe in U.S. schools.
Sadly, there have been many reminder since then, the latest coming on Valentine's Day at a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Students walked out from high schools across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, from Allen High to Fort Worth Paschal to Colleyville-Heritage high schools.
'We will keep fighting'
Students at Keller High and Keller Central High schools weren't allowed to walk out, however, because of threats made Thursday on social media.
A letter was sent to to parents of students at Central, explaining their reasoning for canceling the event.
'Great voter apathy'
Student activists are sending this message just weeks after 17 people were killed at a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Students emphasized the importance of continuing the push for stronger laws to protects schools from gun attacks. They also moved the message to another level of community involvement through the power of vote and service.
"We are going to focus on telling people to vote and how important it is to register to vote," said Maclean, the Richland student. "There is great voter apathy."
Student activism has been a continued movement among teens nationwide following the shooting in Parkland, including teens in Tarrant County.
Students at Southlake Carroll walked out of class in March. Earlier this week, students at Eaton High School also held a campus demonstration about gun violence and school safety, but that event became controversial after a Confederate flag was displayed.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Comments