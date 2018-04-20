North Texas students walk out to remember Columbine, but threats cancel events in Keller

Marjory Stoneman Douglas teachers demonstrate in front of the school on Friday in Parkland, Fla. Another wave of student walkouts disrupted classes Friday at hundreds of schools across the U.S. as young activists press for tougher gun laws. The protests were chosen to line up with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, which left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado. Amy Beth Bennett South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP