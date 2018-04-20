Marjory Stoneman Douglas teachers demonstrate in front of the school on Friday in Parkland, Fla. Another wave of student walkouts disrupted classes Friday at hundreds of schools across the U.S. as young activists press for tougher gun laws. The protests were chosen to line up with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, which left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas teachers demonstrate in front of the school on Friday in Parkland, Fla. Another wave of student walkouts disrupted classes Friday at hundreds of schools across the U.S. as young activists press for tougher gun laws. The protests were chosen to line up with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, which left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado. Amy Beth Bennett South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Fort Worth

North Texas students walk out to remember Columbine, but threats cancel events in Keller

North Richland Hills

At 10 a.m. Friday, in lockstep with students from across the nation, dozens Richland High School students marched peacefully from their classes to the campus football field where they participated in 13-minutes of silence and released 13 orange balloons to remember the victims of the Columbine High School shooting massacre 19 years ago.

"It is very tragic that they lost their lives in a place that was supposed to be safe for them," said Alex Maclean, 18, a senior at Richland High who helped organize Friday's event.

The walkout part of a national event, the latest in an ongoing push by students to get lawmakers to change our nation's gun laws to better protect schools.

The student activists weren't born when two teens attacked the Colorado campus on April 20, 1999, but they say they know too well the fear of mass shootings in high schools across the United States. That tragedy marked the first time the nation collectively asked if children are safe in U.S. schools.

Sadly, there have been many reminder since then, the latest coming on Valentine's Day at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Students walked out from high schools across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, from Allen High to Fort Worth Paschal to Colleyville-Heritage high schools.

'We will keep fighting'

Students at Keller High and Keller Central High schools weren't allowed to walk out, however, because of threats made Thursday on social media.

A letter was sent to to parents of students at Central, explaining their reasoning for canceling the event.

"I wanted to inform you that we have received multiple reports from parents about rumored text messages threatening potential violence against our school. As a result of this, we are asking students to remain in school today and not participate in any student-organized walkout activities," reads the letter, which is signed by Central Principal David Hinson.


Keller Police Chief Mike Wilson said police presence at Keller High has been increased but did not address the source of the threat.


Dakota Rudzik, a student at Central who helped organize the walkout, said he was "extremely disappointed," and not just because the event had been canceled.


"But also because we've stooped to the low of terroristic threats to quash opposing political expression," Dakota said in a text message to the Star-Telegram. "But don't mistake this for the end. We will keep fighting."


Central students had planned to walk out of the main entrance of the school so their voices could be heard in public view, but administrators told them they would be forced to had the walkout in the courtyard and that media would not be allowed on campus.


Then came the cancellation.


School district spokeswoman Nicole McCollum said no threats were made against the district's Fossil Ridge or Timber Creek high school campuses.

'Great voter apathy'

Student activists are sending this message just weeks after 17 people were killed at a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Students emphasized the importance of continuing the push for stronger laws to protects schools from gun attacks. They also moved the message to another level of community involvement through the power of vote and service.

"We are going to focus on telling people to vote and how important it is to register to vote," said Maclean, the Richland student. "There is great voter apathy."

Student activism has been a continued movement among teens nationwide following the shooting in Parkland, including teens in Tarrant County.

Students at Southlake Carroll walked out of class in March. Earlier this week, students at Eaton High School also held a campus demonstration about gun violence and school safety, but that event became controversial after a Confederate flag was displayed.

This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.

