Hear about a woman getting a wine bottle smashed on her head? Police seek witnesses

Police are looking for a woman who carried out a sneak attack against another woman by smashing her over the head with a wine bottle.

Fort Worth police are asking for help identifying this woman and man who are suspects in an assault on a woman in February. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4618. Handout Fort Worth Police Department

Police say they are also looking for the man who was with the attacker.





The attack was unprovoked, police said.

The victim walked out of a Valero convenience store on Feb. 24 and was hit in the head. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, did not report the incident until April 5 because she suffered memory loss after the attack, police said.

Police have still photos of the suspects but no video surveillance because the store only keeps footage for 14 days. But the victim's sister was able to capture photos of the suspects, police said.





The female suspect is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 to 145 pounds, with shoulder-length brown and blond hair. She was wearing a blue blouse and black leggins during the time of the assault and is 18 to 30 years old, police said.

The man is also between 18 and 30, is about 5-foot-8 and weighs 180-200 pounds. He has short brown hair and perhaps wears a beard, police said. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, brown cargo shorts and white shoes.





Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4618.