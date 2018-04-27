Las Vegas Trail activist wins 1st round at eviction hearing, but the fight isn't over

Abdul Chappell, the Las Vegas Trail activist threatened with eviction from the Villas Del Mar apartment complex where he operates after-school programs for under-privileged children, won a 30-day reprieve after a judge ruled the management company's notice to vacate was not adequate.
Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Jacquelyn Wright ruled that the new management group's four-day notice to vacate is invalid because the group does not have a formal lease agreement with Chappell, who is a committee member of the city's Las Vegas Trail Revitalization Project.
"In the absence of any of that specific information, we go with the general law, which is 30 days," Wright said in handing down her decision. "I believe this four-day notice to vacate is not adequate."
The Villas Del Mar were recently purchased by San Diego-based Comunidad Realty Partners, which bills itself as a "dynamic real estate investment firm specializing in workforce housing communities in culturally diverse neighborhoods." United Apartment Group based out San Antonio took over management of the property in February.
Wright told Villas Del Mar attorney Robert Rodriguez that the management group now has the option to "give proper notice" to Chappell" and refile the case."
Rodriguez declined to comment on the ruling or what actions will be taken next.
Chappell had mixed emotions.
"I actually feel good in the sense that we don’t have to terminate the kids' program," Chappell said. "But being somewhere where you’re not welcome, especially when you’re trying to do the right thing; this is what really bothers me is the way they’re trying to portray me."
Prior to filing the eviction notice, the management group informed Chappell, the founder of the Build a Better Hood Foundation, that his services were no longer needed and they wanted him to vacate the complex. United Apartment Group managing partner went so far to say he did not believe Chappell delivers the after-school programs as he claims.
That notion was quickly extinguished by Las Vegas Trail Revitalization Project director and United Way of Tarrant County CEO T.D. Smyers, who arrived at the Northwest Sub-Courthouse in Lake Worth as the hearing ended.
"Our role, we see, as teammates in this is to help build strength in what he’s doing so that he can replicate it and that model can happen," Smyers said. "Helping him kind of stabilize and then be able to replicate what he’s doing is what we’re trying to do."
Chappell, 44, moved into Villas Del Mar in November upon signing a one-year contract with the previous management. The agreement allows Chappell to live in the complex's two-story clubhouse and use it as a 24-hour "operational facility." Using all donated items, Chappell has furnished classrooms for art and reading classes, provides computer access to residents, a clothes closet for adults and children and created a virtual children's library in the large downstairs room that has televisions and couches.
"My whole thing is to try to live by example. If you don’t ever give people a second chance, I mean for God’s sake, I’m doing kids classes and doing stuff for children, and I’ve been consistent doing so for four years," Chappell said. "I’ve partnered with the Fort Worth Police Department, spoke in schools, and so I just don’t believe the way in which they treated me was justifiable."
Chappell said he has been in talks with another Las Vegas Trail apartment complex that would allow him to carry out his programs. However, the unit available is in need of significant repairs, he said, and might not be ready for occupancy for several months.
The Las Vegas Trail Revitalization Project, inching closer to non-profit status as LVTRise, is on track to take over the Westside YMCA on Calmont Avenue and transform it into the area's first community center. Smyers said a target date Oct. 1 is realistic for having an initial staff in place that will being implementation of a variety of social service programs available to youth and adults in the area.
"Our hope is that as we move to institutionalizing a community center there, we feel like once we get in there then the operations Abdul is looking to do will be able to stabilize," Smyers said.
Comments