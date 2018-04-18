Here's what happens if it rains at the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival

Nothing.

Outside of having to grab an umbrella, that's what happens if it rains at the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at and around Sundance Square Plaza in downtown Fort Worth.

"We only closed one day back in 2014, and it's a decision we've come to regret," said festival spokesperson Claire Bloxom Armstrong. "Only way we'd actually close is if a tornado was heading our way, or we had 50 mile-per-hour winds."

Lightning could prompt delays, she said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It was a threat of severe weather that closed the festival one day early in 2014, but that should not be a problem this year. That's especially true on Thursday and Friday, which are expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

There a 90-percent chance of rain for Saturday, but any severe weather should bypass Fort Worth.

The festival employs a team of trained weather watchers, just in case a storm pops up.

"Saturday it's supposed to rain, so we just encourage everybody to bring their boots and their umbrellas, come out and have fun," Armstrong said.





If you go

The Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival is on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth Thursday through Sunday.

Times: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival