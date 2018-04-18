Rabies found in wild animals in Fort Worth. Here's how to protect yourself

Wild animals in north Fort Worth have tested positive for rabies, according to city officials.
In separate incidents, family dogs interacted with a bat and with a skunk in the 76244 and 76131 zip codes, the city says. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the bat and skunk were infected with rabies.
Rabies investigations typically begin with a resident calling Animal Control to report that their pet killed a raccoon or a bat, said Nancy Butler, senior rabies investigator for the city of Fort Worth.
"They may not even be thinking about rabies; they just want the dead animal removed," Butler said.
She said the city sends all animals known to carry rabies, including bats, raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes, to the state for testing.
Once the state has tested the dead animal, Butler said, it notifies her department and she notifies the resident as to whether their pet had contact with a rabid animal. She checks on whether their rabies vaccinations are current and may arrange quarantine for a pet that isn't current.
Both of the dogs are current on rabies vaccinations, the city said.
Here's how to protect yourself and your pets, the city says:
- Don't approach any unfamiliar animal, wild or domesticated, that is roaming free or behaving in an unusual manner.
- Collect any dog food, cat food or birdseed left outdoors before nightfall.
- Make sure your dogs, cats and other domestic pets are current on their rabies vaccinations. Rabies only infects mammals.
Rabies is a deadly virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control, with the most recent human death in America being a 65-year-old Virginia woman in May. Every year, more than 60 dogs and 250 cats become infected, usually from bats, skunks and raccoons.
Rabies vaccinations are offered for $5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin Street, the city says. Other pet vaccinations range up to $25.
Anyone can become infected with the virus, which is transmitted through saliva, by being bitten by a rabid animal.
Comments