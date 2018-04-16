Teen escapes from Irving home, 2 face charges of human trafficking

A couple is in custody facing charges of human trafficking after a teen escaped Sunday from a residence where she was being kept against her will for prostitution, police said.

The 18-year-old female told police she was kidnapped from California and forced into prostitution in North Texas.

After she escaped Sunday, the 18-year-old alerted police to a residence in the 200 block of Rolston Road where she said she had been kept.

America Anderson, 20, and Devanshu Gupta, 26, were arrested leaving the residence and taken into custody on Sunday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The 18-year-old told police she had been kidnapped several months ago and forced into prostitution by the two suspects. She was 17 at the time she was abducted, police said.

Police also located a 16-year-old girl who told authorities she was being held against her will and forced into prostitution.

The suspects were arrested after officers saw them leaving the residence with the 16-year-old.

The suspects are accused of placing advertisements on several websites about the 18-year-old for prostitution, and then driving her to various North Texas motels.

Gupta and Anderson were in the Irving Jail Monday on $350,000 bail.

The two face charges of aggravated promotion of prostitution, trafficking of persons, trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution.