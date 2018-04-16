Fate of Haslet man accused of dismembering, burning TWU student in jury's hands

Contrary to a defense claim, Charles Bryant Jr. didn't "freak out" because a Texas Woman's University student died while they were having kinky sex in 2016, but was indeed calm and deliberately killed her and cut out her heart, a prosecutor said.

Bryant, 31, of Haslet showed no emotion Monday morning as prosecutor Lucas E. Allan asked a Tarrant County jury of seven women and five men to find him guilty of murder in the death of 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff in September 2016.

Bryant also is charged with tampering with evidence.

"The defense says he freaked out," Allan told the jury in his closing argument. "But their own expert said it was homicidal violence. Why cut out the heart? What does it have to do with disposing of a body? He cut her heart out. I want that image to sink in."

Defense attorneys Glynis McGinty and Joetta Keene argued that Bryant became frightened when Vandagriff died during sex, so he tried to hide the evidence of her death.

"He's guilty of making a horrible mistake when something went wrong," Keene told jurors. "There was no motive for a good-looking guy to kill that good-looking girl."

Vandagriff, 24, was found dead by Grapevine firefighters in Acorn Woods Park near Lake Grapevine about 6 a.m. Sept. 14, 2016.





The burned body was in a kiddie pool and firefighters learned that an “accelerant” had been used to start the fire, according to an arrest affidavit.

Charles Bryant, 31, of Haslet

Investigators learned that Vandagriff and Bryant were together on the night of Sept. 13, 2016, at the Fry Street Public House in Denton after walking to the bar from her apartment, according to the affidavit.

She and Bryant were seen together on security video there, and also at Shots and Crafts, another nearby bar.

They were seen leaving Shots and Crafts about 9:45 p.m., the affidavit said.

Cellphone data traced Vandagriff to the area near Bryant’s home about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2016, the affidavit said. At 4:41 a.m., Bryant was seen purchasing a shovel at a nearby Wal-Mart on Avondale Haslet Road.

Police have said that Bryant’s home is in Haslet, but tax records show his address on Sand Hills Drive is within the Fort Worth city limits.

In Bryant’s back yard, detectives later found “evidence that someone started to dig a hole in the ground,” according to the affidavit. They also found a “round patch of grass where it appears a kiddie pool would have recently been.”





Jacqueline Vandagriff

Detectives also found Vandagriff’s purse in the trash at Bryant’s home, according to the affidavit.





The affidavit did not say how Vandagriff’s body ended up in the Grapevine park about 22 miles away.

A 911 caller reported seeing a man standing over the fire and then leaving in a light-color SUV. The fire was set just off a narrow dirt path leading toward Lake Grapevine.

Bryant was in legal trouble before he became a suspect in Vandagriff’s death.





The affidavit said Bryant’s ex-girlfriend had a protective order against him stemming from a stalking and harassment complaint.

This report includes information from Star-Telegram archives.