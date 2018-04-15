One man critically wounded during argument at Fort Worth motel

One man was critically wounded Saturday night in a motel room during what police say was an argument between several people, police said.

Several shots were fired in a room at the Relax Inn, police said.

One man suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at a local hospital Saturday night, police said. His condition was not available Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting about 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of West Freeway (Interstate 30).

A shooting was reported Saturday night at the Relax Inn in the 8700 block of the West Freeway in Fort Worth. Courtesy: Google Maps

Witnesses told officers several people were in a room involved in a verbal argument.

At some point, shots were fired.

No one has been arrested as of Sunday.