One man critically wounded during argument at Fort Worth motel

One man was critically wounded Saturday night in a motel room during what police say was an argument between several people, police said.
Several shots were fired in a room at the Relax Inn, police said.
One man suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at a local hospital Saturday night, police said. His condition was not available Sunday.
Police responded to the shooting about 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of West Freeway (Interstate 30).
Witnesses told officers several people were in a room involved in a verbal argument.
At some point, shots were fired.
No one has been arrested as of Sunday.
