A man was critically wounded Saturday night after he was shot in a motel room in the 8700 block of the West Freeway in Fort Worth.
One man critically wounded during argument at Fort Worth motel

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

April 15, 2018 08:27 AM

One man was critically wounded Saturday night in a motel room during what police say was an argument between several people, police said.

Several shots were fired in a room at the Relax Inn, police said.

One man suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at a local hospital Saturday night, police said. His condition was not available Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting about 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of West Freeway (Interstate 30).

A shooting was reported Saturday night at the Relax Inn in the 8700 block of the West Freeway in Fort Worth.
Witnesses told officers several people were in a room involved in a verbal argument.

At some point, shots were fired.

No one has been arrested as of Sunday.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

