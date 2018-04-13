What's that they're building now at TCU?

It looks like TCU is ready to add another on-campus amenity.

Following Friday's Board of Trustees meeting, the private university announced it is taking its first step toward building an on-campus hotel.

"After reviewing responses to TCU’s request for proposal and in consultation with CBRE Hotels Consulting, the board approved entering into a ground lease for the purpose of developing a hotel to serve those visiting TCU," the university said in its trustees meeting report. "The scope calls for a branded hotel concept that must meet TCU requirements for exterior design and operations standards."

TCU selected Campus Hotel Venture, LLC to build a hotel that will include a stand-alone restaurant.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The hotel will be located on TCU’s property at Berry Street between McCart and Sandage avenues on the eastern edge of campus, which is now a parking lot and was the former location of the Back Porch restaurant and an old Sound Warehouse record store.

Total acreage is approximately 3.4 acres. With this action, the board grants TCU the authority to negotiate a 50-year ground lease, with the option for two 10-year extensions.

An on-campus hotel is considered the latest must-have for universities. The New York Times noted the trend in 2016 with an article titled New Feature of the College Tour: First-Class Campus Hotels. There's also a website, collegerank.net that rates the 50 best college hotels with Duke University's Washington Duke Inn rated No. 1. The University of Texas at Austin ranks 6th with the Hotel Ella.

The board also approved LaDainian Tomlinson, the former football great and 2017 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as a new member of the board of trustees.