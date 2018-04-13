Demya Copeland, 13, has been missing since April 1, Fort Worth police say.
Teen has been missing since Easter Sunday, police say. Have you seen her?

By Stephen English

April 13, 2018 01:38 PM

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in a search for a teenage girl who was last seen the night of Easter Sunday, walking in a northwest Fort Worth neighborhood and wrapped in a polka-dot blanket.

Demya Copeland, 13, is described as about 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds, according to a news release Fort Worth police posted to Twitter. She was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants with pink and white stripes down the sides. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on foot at about 9:30 p.m. April 1 in the 4200 block of Lanyard Drive.

Police ask anyone with information on Demya to call 817-392-4222.

