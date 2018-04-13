Teen has been missing since Easter Sunday, police say. Have you seen her?

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in a search for a teenage girl who was last seen the night of Easter Sunday, walking in a northwest Fort Worth neighborhood and wrapped in a polka-dot blanket.
Demya Copeland, 13, is described as about 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds, according to a news release Fort Worth police posted to Twitter. She was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants with pink and white stripes down the sides. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on foot at about 9:30 p.m. April 1 in the 4200 block of Lanyard Drive.
Police ask anyone with information on Demya to call 817-392-4222.
