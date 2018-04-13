A story about a woman who was nearly abducted at Hulen Mall recently has been circulating on Facebook and via email, but it's false, police and Hulen Mall officials say.
A story about a woman who was nearly abducted at Hulen Mall recently has been circulating on Facebook and via email, but it's false, police and Hulen Mall officials say. Via Facebook
A story about a woman who was nearly abducted at Hulen Mall recently has been circulating on Facebook and via email, but it's false, police and Hulen Mall officials say. Via Facebook

Fort Worth

Seen a Facebook post about a kidnapping at a Fort Worth mall? It's fake

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 13, 2018 01:32 PM

Fort Worth

A story circulating on Facebook and via email of an attempted "grab and go" kidnapping of a woman at Hulen Mall isn't true, say Fort Worth police and a Hulen Mall spokeswoman.

The account, which is claimed to have been emailed as a warning to all Fort Worth-area Lockheed Martin employees on Thursday night or Friday morning, says that a Lockheed Martin employee was at the mall Thursday night when "a guy tried to force me" outside. "The FW Police Dept. & Mall Security got a good description and they did a search for the individual but he got away."

Fort Worth police spokesman Tracy Carter said, "This is false."

Lindsay Kahn, a spokeswoman for GGP, Hulen Mall's parent company, elaborated: "These are things we take very seriously and we investigate them thoroughly, but I can assure you that this is false."

The posts and emails claim police are saying "a gang is working malls."

They claim that a man with a tablet takes photos of a targeted woman and sends them to a gang, instructing them to perform a "grab and go," in which "they force the victim to leave with them, once outside you are forced into a waiting van. The victim could be assaulted, robbed or sometimes worse."

In a warning about IRS scam call season, the Midland Police Department in Texas shared a video on Facebook of Officer Stief's 30 minute-phone call with "six different 'IRS' representatives." Midland Police Department

Nellie and Charles Khanamoko talk about a fake call they received claiming to be from the IRS demanding immediate payment or arrest. Both the IRS and police say it is a common scam and the IRS never calls first. They mail letters. (Star-Telegram/R McClatchyrmallison@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  