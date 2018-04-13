Severe storms with large hail and damaging winds could fire up 'near Fort Worth'

For Tarrant County residents, the main question will be "where's the dryline" when those severe thunderstorms start firing up Friday afternoon.
All week, forecasters have thought the dryline would be east of Fort Worth when storms started rumbling.
Now? They're not so sure.
"If the dryline doesn't make it as far east as we initially anticipated, there could be storms from Denton to Fort Worth to Cleburne — or even west of there by early afternoon," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Huckaby. "We'll have to watch where those storms set up."
A dryline is the boundary between warm moist air flowing up from the Gulf of Mexico and dry air from the west.
The timetable is hard to nail down, but early to mid-afternoon appears to be the best bet for potentially severe weather.
The Storm Prediction Center has both Dallas and Fort Worth under a marginal risk for severe storms (1 on a scale of 5). Parts of Northeast Texas and Arkansas are under a moderate severe storm risk (4 on a scale of 5).
In its forecast, the Storm Prediction Center said they have "upgraded to a tornado-driven moderate risk centered on the Ark-La-Tex to central AR with the potential for several tornadoes to occur within this region late today through tonight. "
If storms form across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, they "will be brief but could quickly go severe," Huckaby said.
After the dryline passes, strong winds and low humidity could cause a wildfire threat west of Fort Worth near Possum Kingdom Lake, Breckenridge and Abilene.
A red flag warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for Montague, Young, Jack, Palo Pinto, Eastland, Erath and Comanche counties.
"Many of those areas have only seen an inch of rain or less since February and saw a freeze last weekend that interrupted spring growth," Huckaby said.
Once the storm system passes, it will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. On Sunday morning, low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with the potential for frost and freezes northwest of Fort Worth.
