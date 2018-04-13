Bus wreck on Fort Worth freeway leaves 42 injured, 8 taken to hospital

An early morning Greyhound bus crash on Interstate 30 injured 42 people, sent eight to area hospitals and caused a significant traffic delay.

Fort Worth police sent 16 units to the site of the accident, on the eastbound lanes of the freeway between Beach Street and Oakland Boulevard, according to official reports. The wreck happened shortly before 5 a.m.

A total of 42 people were treated, most of them at the scene of the accident, said MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky. Eight people were transported to Harris Methodist and John Peter Smith hospitals, Zavadsky said.

Traffic backs up on Interstate 30 eastbound early Friday morning due to a bus crash. TXDOT

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, he said.

According to Total Traffic DFW, the accident blocked two lanes of traffic and caused a backup to Interstate 35 and a 16-minute traffic delay.

Police did not respond to questions regarding how the accident happened or how many vehicles were involved, but Zavadsky reported that two other vehicles were involved.