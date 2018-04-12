He rammed his SUV into a Fort Worth police officer. Now he'll be in jail for 45 years

A Fort Worth man who tried to evade police by ramming his SUV into a police car was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday, according to the Tarrant County district attorney's office.

Victor Ortiz Gonzalez, 30, was found guilty of one count of evading arrest with a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant for endangering the lives of Fort Worth police officers. In May 2017, Gonzalez rammed his H3 Hummer into a police car during an attempted arrest.

The incident began when Gonzalez stole a concrete saw and power washer from a police bait car, and GPS directed the officers to his location. He led officers on a short high-speed chase through the Somerset Apartments, where he hit a dead end. As officers got out of the police car to approach Gonzalez’s vehicle, he threw his large SUV into reverse, crashing into an open police car door and pinning an officer between the door frame and the vehicle, injuring him.

He also caused substantial damage to the police car. After driving onto a pedestrian-only area in the complex, he struck another car and fled on foot.

He was later identified through fingerprints and a photo identification. He taken into custody on May 9, 2017.

“This jury made an important statement with their verdict: Actions that place our men and women in law enforcement in danger must be punished and punished harshly,” said lead prosecutor Tim Rodgers.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 45 years for the aggravated assault and 20 years for evading arrest.