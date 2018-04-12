He sent a text: 'Before I leave I will kill you!' The next day, mom and daughter were found dead

The man accused in the deaths of a former girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter went to the woman's house the night before to pick up his things, eerily warning her in a text, "before I leave, I will kill you!," court documents state.
The victim's sister became alarmed when she could not reach O'Tishae Womack the next day, so she got a key from their mother and entered Womack's apartment in the 200 block of Shady Lane in east Fort Worth.
Inside, she found her sister and 10-year-old niece dead. Womack's estranged boyfriend, Paige Terrell Lawyer, is in jail, accused in the killings.
Womack's body was found lying on the kitchen floor covered with a white floral sheet. She had a bag over her head that was tightly secured around her neck. There was also blood near her head, consistent with strangulation, suffocation and homicidal violence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by Fort Worth homicide Detective E.C. Pate.
The body of Womack's daughter, Kamyria Womack, was found upstairs, covered with a blanket and with blood coming from her mouth.
Womack's twin 4-year-old sons were safe at school, apparently dropped off earlier that morning by Paige Terrell Lawyer himself, the affidavit states.
Homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman said Thursday that the boys are believed to have been inside the apartment when the slayings occurred but did not witness what happened.
By that evening, homicide detectives had obtained a capital murder warrant for Lawyer, who had previously been charged three times with assaulting Womack — twice by strangling her and once with a car.
He was arrested Sunday night in Murfreesboro, Tenn., where he remained jailed Thursday.
She never came back
According to the affidavit, Womack and her sister had taken a walk in a park together on April 5.
During their walk, the sister told police, Lawyer passed them several times, as if checking up on them. He also kept calling and texting O'Tishae Womack.
Among the texts that Womack would receive that day from Lawyer was "BEFORE I LEAVE I WILL KILL YOU," the sister told Pate.
The sister said Womack later called that same day, asking her to please pick up her children from school as Lawyer was planning to come over to get some stuff from the apartment.
The sister told investigators that Womack later came to her house to pick up the kids, saying she'd return later that evening because Lawyer was still at her apartment.
She never came back, the sister told police.
Womack's mother is believed to have been the last one to talk to her daughter.
The mother told investigators she had gotten a call from her daughter about 10:30 p.m. on April 5 in which Womack said she was going to come over because Terrell was refusing to leave her apartment.
"This was the last time that anyone can confirm that O'Tishae Womack was alive," Pate wrote in the affidavit.
Got no answer
On the morning of April 6, the sister went to Womack's apartment about 9 a.m. after Womack failed to show up for their routine morning workout. She knocked on the door but got no answer, nor was Womack picking up her phone.
The sister told Pate she returned home but then decided to go to Morningside Elementary School to see if Womack's daughter was at school. Kamyria was not.
The sister returned home again, but then went to Eastern Hills Elementary School to see if her sister's twin boys were there. The boys were at school and the sister learned that it was Lawyer who had dropped them off that morning, the affidavit states.
The sister returned to Womack's apartment but still did not an answer to her knocks or phone calls. She called Lawyer repeatedly as well, who finally answered but claimed he hadn't seen Womack and that he was at work.
After obtaining a key from the women's mother, the sister went inside to find Womack and Kamyria dead.
A neighbor told investigators he saw a man he later identified in a photo line-up as Lawyer leaving Womack's apartment on the morning of April 6, carrying a white trash bag.
That trash bag has not been found, Loughman said.
