One dead, another person seriously injured in traffic crash on Fort Worth street

One man was killed Thursday afternoon and another person was seriously injured in a traffic crash on a city street, authorities said.
The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.
Police responded to the major accident call shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Northside Drive.
Two cars collided in the accident, according to preliminary police reports.
Officers found the man dead at the scene.
A woman was driving the second car, police said.
Police did not release any other details.
