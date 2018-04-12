One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a traffic crash in the 1300 block of E. Northside Drive in Fort Worth.
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a traffic crash in the 1300 block of E. Northside Drive in Fort Worth. Courtesy: Google Maps
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a traffic crash in the 1300 block of E. Northside Drive in Fort Worth. Courtesy: Google Maps

Fort Worth

One dead, another person seriously injured in traffic crash on Fort Worth street

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

April 12, 2018 01:32 PM

FORT WORTH

One man was killed Thursday afternoon and another person was seriously injured in a traffic crash on a city street, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

Police responded to the major accident call shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Northside Drive.

Two cars collided in the accident, according to preliminary police reports.

Officers found the man dead at the scene.

A woman was driving the second car, police said.

Police did not release any other details.

Read More

Read More

Scene from a multi-vehicle fatality accident on I-35W southbound just north of Ripy Street in Fort Worth Ross Hailey

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

  Comments  