Man wanted in Easter Sunday slaying arrested in New Mexico

A man wanted in a slaying on Easter Sunday in Fort Worth has been arrested in New Mexico, according to a news release from the New Mexico state police.

Gabriel Delgado, 44, was apprehended at a house in Nageezi, New Mexico and taken into custody peacefully on Tuesday.

Asked about Delgado's arrest, Fort Worth police referred to an incident report regarding an April 1 slaying in the 4100 block of Avenue L.

Police said that a man was shot to death in his home shortly after 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday after having a dispute with another man.

According to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office, the victim, Baltazar Gomez, was pronounced dead in his home at 8:36 p.m. He was 28 years old.

New Mexico State Police officers in Farmington say they helped a U.S. Marshal's task force apprehend Delgado, according to the news release. He was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and held on a $500,000 bond.

