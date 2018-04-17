Eaton High students demonstrate for action after Florida high school shooting

Students at Fort Worth's Eaton High School demonstrated in honor of the Feb. 14 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting with a moment of reflection on the campus courtyard during study hall Tuesday morning.
The event, originally promoted as Eaton Walk Out on Twitter, was a demonstration and a "learning experience." It was the latest attempt by student activists to bring attention to gun violence and school safety. It comes days before a national push for students to walk out of class this Friday — the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre near Denver.
"We are the country's future and our voices should be heard," Jordan Vine, 18, told the Star-Telegram days before the event. Vine is among thousands of North Texas activists who recently participated in March For Our Lives in Fort Worth.
Eaton High School, which is in the Northwest school district, is in far north Fort Worth near Haslet. The school was recently the subject of news reports when a social media threat circulated in the Northwest and Eaton high school communities. Many students left classes early when they heard about the threat, including Vine.
Vine said she spoke with the school administration about the demonstration in the days leading up to it. The demonstration was student-led — not a school-sponsored event. Students agreed to participate in their demonstration at 9:30 a.m. at the campus courtyard.
"Northwest ISD encourages students to take an active part in civic and democratic processes, and we support our students making their voices heard in a responsible, respectful manner," the district said in a written statement. "We appreciate that students came directly to school administrators to ensure the event was safe, and we encourage student groups at district schools to always work with their campus teachers and administration when planning events.”
Vine said that after the Parkland shootings, students are "hyper-aware" of the potential for school shootings.
"That fear is always there," she said.
The Eaton event was scheduled Tuesday to accommodate students who had school-related conflicts, Vine said. It is the first of numerous events planned locally and nationally for later this week.
"Columbine is when this nation first realized that we are not safe at school," said Dakota Rudzik, an 18-year-old senior who plans to walk out of Keller Central High School on Friday.
Rudzik said students at his school plan to hold a 17-minute moment of silence starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Then they will peacefully protest the rest of the day.
Last month, hundreds of thousands of activists participated in March For Our Lives rallies in Washington, D.C., and cities across the country. In Fort Worth, thousands participated in a local March For Our Lives rally on March 24, including students from Eaton, Keller Central, Southlake Carroll and Fort Worth Paschal.
Also, last month, more than 600 students in Southlake Carroll schools participated in a walkout to bring attention to gun violence at schools.
School walkouts planned for Friday have been posted on the internet and social media using the hashtag #NationalSchoolWalkout. Students in North Texas have been planning to participate and scheduled events on an online webpage.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
