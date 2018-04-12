One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed on southbound Interstate 35W early Thursday morning.
Fatal wreck on Interstate 35W has drivers going the wrong way

By Stephen English

April 12, 2018 08:48 AM

One person is dead in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 35W near Ripy Street, police say.

Fort Worth police say that the southbound lanes are closed indefinitely near the Seminary Drive exit.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said one person died at the scene and five other people were treated at the site for minor injuries.

Zavadsky said he didn't know how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Fort Worth police reported that some drivers were going the wrong way on a southbound access road to avoid congestion.

Police dispatched units to the southbound 3400 block of Interstate 35W shortly before 5 a.m.

Traffic piles up on Interstate 35W southbound before sunrise Thursday.
The overturned trailer still took up most of the freeway shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
